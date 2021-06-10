BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky - Thelma D. (Wilson) Miller, age 83, passed away Wednesday June 9, 2021 at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green, KY. The Horse Cave, KY native was the daughter of the late Charles Burton Wilson and Johnny Otis (Logsdon) Wilson and wife of the late William D. Miller, Sr.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

She was also preceded in death by one son Danny Ray Miller, two brothers: Vinnis Lee Wilson and Charles James Wilson and one sister, Helen Mae Riggsbee. Thelma is survived by her children: Charles Edward Miller (Teresa), James R. Miller (Melinda), William D. Miller, Jr. (Priscilla), Sue Colter (Danny) and Sharon Kay Sipes (Brad); 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Monday, June 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.