BLOOMINGTON — Thelma Snodgrass, age 82, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:01 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at The Loft, Normal.

Her graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating.

The family suggests memorials be made to The American Heart Association. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Thelma was born May 7, 1938 in Letcher County, Kentucky, the daughter of James and Ann Fields Campbell.

Surviving are her three children, David (Sharon) Campbell, Bloomington, Glenda (Ken) VanWinkle, LeRoy, Illinois, Greg (Carol) Snodgrass, Bloomington; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, James (Jean) Campbell, Paris, Illinois, Benny (Anita) Campbell, Letcher County, Kentucky, and one sister, Connie Campbell, Letcher County, Kentucky.

Thelma is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Claudia, Bonnie and Edna, and her granddaughter, Olivia.

Thelma enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Thelma loved her roses.

