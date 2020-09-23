× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHATSWORTH — Theola A. Roy, 95, of Piper City, formerly of Chatsworth, IL. died at 11:45 pm on September 20, 2020. Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth, IL with Rev. Mauricio Vieira officiating. Burial will be at Chatsworth Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Project Linus or the Alzheimer's Association.

Theola was born on July 11, 1925 in Russell Springs, Kentucky, a daughter of Chester and Matilda (Roy) Cain. She married Mitchell Roy on December 29, 1951. He preceded her in death on September 19, 1977. Survivors include: a sister, Mary Lou Dunn, Chatsworth, IL; a grandson: Avalee Smith of Russell Springs, Ky. Great grandchildren: Jordan and Amy Smith. 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Patricia Smith, three brothers and one sister.

Theola was educated through Kentucky schools. For many years she enjoyed babysitting the children of her community. She liked to garden and read a good romance novel. She will be greatly missed.

This obituary may be viewed, and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.