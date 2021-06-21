MATTOON — Theron "Herc" Dwight Swinford, age 73 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 7:47 AM, Monday June 14, 2021, at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL.

A graveside service in his honor will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Zion Hill Cemetery, Paradise Township, Coles County, IL. Pastor Rickey Ferguson will officiate. Military Rites will be conducted by Mattoon VFW Post 4325. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Herc was born June 1, 1948, to the late Theren D. and Betty K. (Farrier) Swinford. He married Peggy D. Arthur (Hutton) on March 13, 2001, in Paducah, KY; she survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. He was previously married to Sally (Wheeler) Parsons. He is survived by one son, T.D. Swinford and fiancee Mindy Shannon of Satellite Beach, FL; one stepdaughter, Erika Arthur and significant other Steven Tipton of Mattoon, IL; one sister, Thaila Hale and husband Jay of Windsor, IL; and one nephew, J.C. Hale and significant other Sara Graham of Windsor, IL; one brother-in-law, Roger Hutton of Monterey, CA. He is preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Greta M. Arthur; and one sister-in-law, Sammy Hutton.

Herc honorably served two tours as a Navy SeaBee during the Vietnam War. He was proud to have been a member of the Patriots group with many others who marched in parades and held candlelight vigils honoring veterans and those missing in action. Herc had been a lifetime member of the Mattoon VFW Post 4325, and past member of the American Legion, and Eagle's Club.

He had worked in construction for Swinford and Son Construction and with other contractors prior to his retirement. Always eager to learn, Herc kept up with current world and local events and sports. He loved watching TCM old movies, nature, and animal shows. Herc will be remembered for his generosity and loyalty to family and friends. He looked forward to meeting with his cronies on Fridays at House Brothers Tavern. Always Proud of TD and Erika, he bragged about them to whoever would listen.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 North County Road 1120 East, Charleston, IL 61920.

