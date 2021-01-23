MASON CITY — Thomas A. McLaughlin, 69, of Mason City, IL died on January 11, 2021. He was born in Peoria, IL on September 12, 1951 to Lloyd and Colleen (Fields) McLaughlin.

Tom enlisted in the USMC following his high school graduation.

Tom spent his career in the construction industry, running a gutter/siding company with his brothers, owning hardware stores, and in his later years, owning his own business, building high end luxury homes.

On June 19, 2004, Tom married Linda, who survives, along with his children: Amos (Renee) McLaughlin, Lana Duran, and Mileena McLaughlin. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Aiden, Justus, Lincoln and Adelle McLaughlin and Judah Duran; siblings: Alan (Wilma) McLaughlin, Suzie (Robert) Wright, Danny (Katie) McLaughlin, Steve (Wanda) McLaughlin, and Kate (Bill) Ott. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Colleen.

A visitation will be held Saturday January 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at Bay View Baptist Church in Washington, IL.

Donations may be made to Illinois Central Christian School, Washington, IL in lieu of flowers.