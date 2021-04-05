NORMAL — Thomas Dittmer, 64, of Normal, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal with military rites accorded. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
Tom was born June 5, 1956 in Michigan City, Indiana. He married Patricia Maubach on October 18th, 1986, who survives. Also surviving are his children: Trevor, Aubrey, and Renae; siblings: Laura Dexter-Mooty, Mary Beth Genereux, Melissa Zdyb, and Timothy Dittmer; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Nancy Dittmer.
Tom proudly served for four years on active duty in the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller. He worked as a welder for Pullman Standard, then as a civilian air traffic controller for the FAA for over 30 years. To help keep himself occupied after retirement, he started driving a school bus for several years. He then proceeded to drive routes for S.O.A.R., where he was able to help aid Aubrey with her activities. Tom and Aubrey (his special needs daughter) always loved to travel, go on adventures, and explore different areas all over the United States. He was an accomplished photographer, and took countless pictures of airshows, national parks, sporting events, weddings, and more.
He was a loving husband and father. His outgoing personality allowed him to gain friendships anywhere he journeyed. He will be truly missed, but his spirit lives on.
