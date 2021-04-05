Thomas Dittmer

Tom proudly served for four years on active duty in the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller. He worked as a welder for Pullman Standard, then as a civilian air traffic controller for the FAA for over 30 years. To help keep himself occupied after retirement, he started driving a school bus for several years. He then proceeded to drive routes for S.O.A.R., where he was able to help aid Aubrey with her activities. Tom and Aubrey (his special needs daughter) always loved to travel, go on adventures, and explore different areas all over the United States. He was an accomplished photographer, and took countless pictures of airshows, national parks, sporting events, weddings, and more.