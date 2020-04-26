× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEXINGTON — Thomas Drewry, 65, of Lexington left this earth on April 24, 2020 at 2:03 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. He was born on Dec. 14, 1954, in Evansville, Ind., but was raised in Tulsa, Okla.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Susie; son, Colin Drewry of Kansas City, Mo.; daughter, Corie Long (Justin), and three grandchildren, Lilly Long, Preston Long, Sierra Long. Also survived by sister, Amey Rice (Dell), Texas; Aunt Nancy Haynes (John), Texas; Uncle Terry Martin, Georgia and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Andrews; grandmother, Goldie Martin; sister, Beth Allen; his best friend/hero Uncle Mickey and his beloved dog Tuxedo.

Tom was an outstanding husband, father, brother, nephew, Papa, and friend to many. He was a big, caring, kind, gentle man who loved his family and friends first and foremost but also loved and cared for any animal in need. He had a certain St. Francis way about him with all of nature.

Tom served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a renaissance man and loved being outdoors. He worked at the Bloomington Public Library for the past 10 years.