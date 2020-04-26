LEXINGTON — Thomas Drewry, 65, of Lexington left this earth on April 24, 2020 at 2:03 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. He was born on Dec. 14, 1954, in Evansville, Ind., but was raised in Tulsa, Okla.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Susie; son, Colin Drewry of Kansas City, Mo.; daughter, Corie Long (Justin), and three grandchildren, Lilly Long, Preston Long, Sierra Long. Also survived by sister, Amey Rice (Dell), Texas; Aunt Nancy Haynes (John), Texas; Uncle Terry Martin, Georgia and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Andrews; grandmother, Goldie Martin; sister, Beth Allen; his best friend/hero Uncle Mickey and his beloved dog Tuxedo.
Tom was an outstanding husband, father, brother, nephew, Papa, and friend to many. He was a big, caring, kind, gentle man who loved his family and friends first and foremost but also loved and cared for any animal in need. He had a certain St. Francis way about him with all of nature.
Tom served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a renaissance man and loved being outdoors. He worked at the Bloomington Public Library for the past 10 years.
Tom loved the finer things in life. Sitting outside, listening to real country music, smoking a good cigar, or smoking up a good piece of meat. He enjoyed working in the yard and playing with his dogs who will miss him terribly, but Smokey his rescued feral cat will be lost without him.
Farewell for now Papa. We love you. We miss you and we will see you on the other side. Go easy brother. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.
Funeral arrangements by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce in LeRoy. Cremation rites been accorded. Celebration of Life service will be on a later date.
Memorials may be made to My Loveable Angels 605 S McClun St Bloomington 61701 or myloveableangels@mail.com as that was truly his passion.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.