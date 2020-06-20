× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON -- Thomas E. Flynn, 72 of Long Grove, passed away at 2:10 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights.

Services will be private with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Central Catholic High School.

Tom was born January 21, 1948 in Bloomington, the son of John A. and Margaret A. Delmar Flynn. He married Eleanor J. Cavallo on September 9, 1972.

Survivors include four siblings, Margaret “Peggy” Flynn, Kathleen “Curly” Flynn, Michael (Jerrilyn) Flynn and George (Irene) Flynn; brother-in-law, David (Lisa) Dunn, sister-in-law, Mary Jo Flynn; many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews; and a special friend and VA counselor, Ed Kim.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Patrick, Anne, James and Timothy.