BLOOMINGTON -- Thomas E. Flynn, 72 of Long Grove, passed away at 2:10 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights.

Services will be private with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.  Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Central Catholic High School.

Tom was born January 21, 1948 in Bloomington, the son of John A. and Margaret A. Delmar Flynn.  He married Eleanor J. Cavallo on September 9, 1972. 

Survivors include four siblings, Margaret “Peggy” Flynn, Kathleen “Curly” Flynn, Michael (Jerrilyn) Flynn and George (Irene) Flynn; brother-in-law, David (Lisa) Dunn, sister-in-law, Mary Jo Flynn; many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews; and a special friend and VA counselor, Ed Kim.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Patrick, Anne, James and Timothy.

Tom attended Central Catholic High School, where he was an outstanding member of the football team.  He also attended St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, IN and Worsham College of Mortuary Science. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in combat services for the US Army.  Tom worked as a funeral director, was a sales representative for Wilbert Vault Company and was later in sports equipment sales.

