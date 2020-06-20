Thomas E. Nalley

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas Eugene “Tom” Nalley, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (June 15, 2020) at home.

Tom was born May 4, 1951, to Joseph and Marilyn Nalley. Tom is survived by two children, Shelly Ann Nalley and Shawn E. Nalley, Fredericktown, Mo.; sisters, Sharon Frost (Joseph), Bloomington; Leah Reynolds (Tad), Gifford; three grandchildren, Eric (Sarah), Cody and Jamie Vernon; three great-grandchildren, all of Fredericktown, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents, three brothers, a sister, three nephews and a niece.

Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing his whole life. Tom served in the U.S. Navy as a firefighter. He retired from Eureka Williams and Nestle-Beich.

It was Tom's wish to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

