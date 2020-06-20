Thomas E. Nalley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas Eugene “Tom” Nalley, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (June 15, 2020) at home.

Tom was born May 4, 1951, to Joseph and Marilyn Nalley. Tom is survived by two children, Shelly Ann Nalley and Shawn E. Nalley, Fredericktown, Mo.; sisters, Sharon Frost (Joseph), Bloomington; Leah Reynolds (Tad), Gifford; three grandchildren, Eric (Sarah), Cody and Jamie Vernon; three great-grandchildren, all of Fredericktown, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents, three brothers, a sister, three nephews and a niece.

Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing his whole life. Tom served in the U.S. Navy as a firefighter. He retired from Eureka Williams and Nestle-Beich.

It was Tom's wish to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Nalley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.