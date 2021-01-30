ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — Thomas F. Cleary, M.D., of Alexandria, Virginia, dearly loved father, grandfather and brother, died at the age of 92 on Jan. 14, 2021. He was born in Peoria, Illinois, the second of ten children of Michael and Clarys Cleary. His early education began at Grandview, a one-room schoolhouse, and Spaulding High School. At the age of 15, he started college at St. Louis University. He transferred to the University of Notre Dame the following year and graduated in 1948. He attended Georgetown Medical School, graduating in 1953, then served for two years as a Captain in the 1100th US Air Force Hospital/MEDCOM USAF, stationed at Bolling Air Force Base, Washington, DC. He remained in the USAF Reserves until 1974. After his military service at Bolling AF Base, Dr. Cleary practiced family medicine for more than 35 years, first in Wenona, Illinois, then Maryland. He was a kind and caring physician to generations of patients and delighted in seeing the children and families of patients whom he had delivered years earlier.
During his first year at Georgetown, Dr. Cleary met his beloved wife, Ruth, to whom he was happily married for 53 years. Together, they had five children. They were devoted to each other and enjoyed a wonderful life together until Ruth's death in 2003. Touchingly, he passed away on Ruth's birthday.
Dr. Cleary was also preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Michael and Robert, and his sister, Sr. Audrey Cleary.
He is survived by his children: Kathleen, Kevin, Maureen, Sheila (James Whitehead), and Sean (Anita) Cleary. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Patrick (Melanie), and Andrew Cleary, who were a great joy to him and his wife. He is also survived by his four sisters and two brothers: Colleen Regele, Sr. Catherine Cleary, Clarys Souter, Anne Lyons, James (Joan) Cleary, and David Cleary.
He loved life, and most of all, a life full of people. He was a loving, thoughtful man, generous with his time and happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He was devoted to his family and was the heart and center of every family get-together. He knew and loved every one of his many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. He was trusted and respected so much that the common refrain when any problem arose was "let's ask Tom." He always knew the right thing to do. He was genuinely interested in everyone he met and had a wide circle of friends from every walk of life. He never missed an opportunity for outings and conversations with his close friends, who treasured him, as did his family. All who knew him spoke of his goodness, his phenomenal mind and memory, and of enjoying the stories he shared of his life and people he knew.
Throughout his life he supported his community and many charities and causes, including the Boy Scouts of America and the Mt. Vernon Civic Association. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen Foundation. He was also a long-time member of the Life Guard Society of Mt. Vernon, and devoted much time and effort to support its many educational and preservation projects.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon,
www.Mt.Vernon.org. A memorial service will follow at a later date.