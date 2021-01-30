Thomas F. Cleary, M.D.

He is survived by his children: Kathleen, Kevin, Maureen, Sheila (James Whitehead), and Sean (Anita) Cleary. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Patrick (Melanie), and Andrew Cleary, who were a great joy to him and his wife. He is also survived by his four sisters and two brothers: Colleen Regele, Sr. Catherine Cleary, Clarys Souter, Anne Lyons, James (Joan) Cleary, and David Cleary.

He loved life, and most of all, a life full of people. He was a loving, thoughtful man, generous with his time and happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He was devoted to his family and was the heart and center of every family get-together. He knew and loved every one of his many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. He was trusted and respected so much that the common refrain when any problem arose was "let's ask Tom." He always knew the right thing to do. He was genuinely interested in everyone he met and had a wide circle of friends from every walk of life. He never missed an opportunity for outings and conversations with his close friends, who treasured him, as did his family. All who knew him spoke of his goodness, his phenomenal mind and memory, and of enjoying the stories he shared of his life and people he knew.