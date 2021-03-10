BLOOMINGTON — Thomas Hands Merritt, 84 of Bloomington passed away Sunday March 7, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family and friends.

He was born March 4, 1937 to H. Donald and Helen (Hands) Merritt, Sr. in Detroit, MI. He married Judy Wells June 4, 1965, she survives.

He is also survived by his daughters: Mary Merritt, Melissa Bryan, and Barbara (Robert) Cast; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers: H. Donald (Margaret) Merritt, Jr. and William "Pete" Merritt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Frances and Catherine; one son-in law, Craig "Huggy" Bryan.

Tom worked at Illinois Wesleyan for 18 years in the Maintenance Department. He also worked for East Lawn Funeral Home/ Service Corporation International for 20 years, he cared so much for the community, and was very proud for the years he served.

He was an avid golfer, and you could find him spending his days on the greens. He frequented his favorite lodges, the Moose and Eagles Lodges. More than anything he was a family man, he loved his wife, grandkids and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.