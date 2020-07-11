× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Thomas Henry Majerczyk, 67, of Bloomington, passed away at home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Tom was born March 6, 1953 to John and Ottilia (Sperlik) Majerczyk. He married Laurie Becker, his grade school sweetheart, on August 11, 1973, in Westchester, IL.

Tom is survived by wife Laurie, sons Chris (Jaimie) Majerczyk and Mike (Charlotte) Majerczyk; grandchildren Miles, Reid, Emma, and Dylan; and brothers John Majors and Dan (Diana) Majerczyk.

Tom worked in Systems at State Farm for over 37 years. He was an avid golfer and Cubs fan. He enjoyed time with family, and was an amazing father and grandpa.

Tom's family will sponsor planting two trees in the Children and Elders Forest at Maxwell Park in his memory.

A Celebration of Life will be planned when all family and friends can be together to laugh, cry, and hug safely. Rest well, Pops. You are forever in our hearts.

Memorial contributions can be made in Tom's name to Bloomington District 87 Music Program.

