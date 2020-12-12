 Skip to main content
Thomas J. 'TJ' Hart

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas J. "TJ" Hart, 49, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:55 a.m. on December 5, 2020 at his home.

TJ was born on January 11, 1971 in Bloomington to Alan Hart and Darlene Beever Cook. TJ was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Surviving are his mother, Darlene (Ronnie) Cook; step-mother, Patricia Hart; two sons: and five siblings.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family c/o Jeff Hart, 300 North Allen Street, LeRoy, IL 61752.

