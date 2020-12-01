Thomas Joseph McCoy

Tom had an excellent sense of humor that was enjoyed by his many friends and family, and was a man of many surprises and hidden talents, often showcasing a new recipe, creative exploit, or previously unknown wealth of knowledge. He had an extensive vinyl collection, to go along with his pontoon, four wheeler, and other outdoor toys. He was an avid listener and was always the first to inquire about others and the last to speak about himself. He made the world a better place than it was when he found it.