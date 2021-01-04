HEYWORTH — Thomas L. Gaines, 77, of Heyworth, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center.

He was born June 20, 1943 in Bloomington, a son of Donald and Ruth Delaney Gaines. He married Karen L. Ahrendt on July 17, 1965 and she survives in Heyworth.

Also surviving are four children: Tim Gaines of Abingdon, VA, Angie (Ed) Hinshaw of Bloomington, Donnie (Gina) Gaines of Heyworth and Tonya (Roger) Beeler of Gilbert, AZ; 12 grandchildren: Joshua, Jordan (Korima) and Sarah Gaines, Dana and Gage (Jessica) Andrews, Justin, Matt and Chad Hinshaw, Zachary (Tayler) Gaines and Morgan (Sam) Asmus and Brianna and Ashley Beeler; nine great-grandchildren: Gracie and Ava Gaines, Madalynn, Braylon, Rylin and Cantan Andrews, Addie and Jayci Gaines and Brantley Beeler; and three sisters: Sandy (Greg) Harmon of Wapella, Patti Hursh of Bloomington and Judy (Jim) Tilton of Fargo, ND.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Gaines.