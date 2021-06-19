 Skip to main content
Thomas Majerczyk

BLOOMINGTON — Family and friends were an important part of Tom's life.  Per his wishes, a Celebration of Life gathering is planned on July 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Destihl Brewery Barrel Room, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Please plan to join the wonderful group of his family and friends, and share your happy memories of Tom.

 

