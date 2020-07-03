Thomas N. Whitworth
0 entries

Thomas N. Whitworth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEROY - Thomas N. Whitworth, 78, of LeRoy, passed away at 6:26 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Heritage Health in Bloomington. 

There will be no services or visitation.   Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.    

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.    

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com

He was born June 27, 1942 in Chicago, son of William J. and Justine Verna Neal Whitworth, they preceded him in death. 

Surviving are his brother, William D. “Denny” (Janet) Whitworth of Bloomington and his sister, Cheryl Lynn (Howard) Hunley of LeRoy and three nephews, Michael O’Brien, Todd Whitworth and Jeff Whitworth.   

Tom is a United State Army veteran. 

He is a 1960 graduate of University High School, Normal.  

Tom loved farming and enjoyed a career for 20 years as a farmer before retiring. He enjoyed spending his free time attending his nephew’s sports activities and looked forward to the family dinners and get-togethers.   

 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News