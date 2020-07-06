× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEROY — Thomas N. Whitworth, 78, of LeRoy, passed away at 6:26 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Heritage Health in Bloomington.

There will be no services or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born June 27, 1942 in Chicago, son of William J. and Justine Verna Neal Whitworth, they preceded him in death.

Surviving are his brother, William D. “Denny” (Janet) Whitworth of Bloomington and his sister, Cheryl Lynn (Howard) Hunley of LeRoy and three nephews, Michael O’Brien, Todd Whitworth and Jeff Whitworth.

Tom is a United State Army veteran.