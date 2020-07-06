LEROY — Thomas N. Whitworth, 78, of LeRoy, passed away at 6:26 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Heritage Health in Bloomington.
There will be no services or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
He was born June 27, 1942 in Chicago, son of William J. and Justine Verna Neal Whitworth, they preceded him in death.
Surviving are his brother, William D. “Denny” (Janet) Whitworth of Bloomington and his sister, Cheryl Lynn (Howard) Hunley of LeRoy and three nephews, Michael O’Brien, Todd Whitworth and Jeff Whitworth.
Tom is a United State Army veteran.
He is a 1960 graduate of University High School, Normal.
Tom loved farming and enjoyed a career for 20 years as a farmer before retiring. He enjoyed spending his free time attending his nephew’s sports activities and looked forward to the family dinners and get-togethers.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.