BLOOMINGTON —

Thomas R. Anderson Jr., 66, of Bloomington lost his battle with kidney cancer and went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM at his home surrounded by his family.

There will be a funeral service for Tom on Saturday April 3, 2021 at 11 AM at Victory Church in Bloomington. Pastor Jarrod Herald will officiate. There will be a visitation on Friday April 2, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the church. Interment will be at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Tom was born December 11, 1954 in Bloomington to Thomas R. Anderson and Sarah Klawitter. He married the love of his life, Wilma Petersen on October 2, 1974 in Bloomington. She survives. He is also survived by one son, Tom (Carrie) Anderson of Shirley; one granddaughter, Mackenzie Anderson; and two sisters: Linda and Terri Anderson of Normal. Also surviving are his nephew, James (Kirsten) Morris and niece, April-Christine Matthews. He is also survived by Wilma's many siblings that he considered his own brothers and sisters and many other nieces and nephews.

Tom was a member of Victory Church in Bloomington. He worked in Maintenance for many years at both Eureka-Williams Company and later at the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation Plant which he retired from in January.