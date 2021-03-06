BLOOMINGTON —

Thomas (Tom) Albert Winkley was born on June 15, 1937, in Fairbault, Minnesota, the only child of Herbert and Mayne (Finley) Winkley. He died on February 16, 2021, of natural causes, at his home in Bloomington. He is survived by many co-workers, clients, and friends, including long-time special friend David Bradbury.

Tom attended local schools in Faribault before earning a BA in Sociology and Psychology from St. Thomas College in St Paul, MN and an MSW in Social Work from Loyola University in Chicago. He completed additional work to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW).

Tom's professional experiences include being a social worker/therapist at The Children's Home in Peoria. Then he was a therapist at Catholic Social Services in Peoria from 1964 to 1977 when he came to Bloomington and opened the first Catholic Social Services office here. He continued to work at CSS here from 1977 until his retirement in 2002. After his official retirement, Tom continued to work part-time at CSS which became the Center for Youth and Family Solutions in 2012. He continued to work there until March 2020 when the pandemic changed our lives.