BLOOMINGTON — It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas "Tom" Samuel Woodard announce his passing on June 1, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the memorial home.

Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for his nieces' future education.

Tom was born in Bloomington to Dan and Maxine Dubbelde Woodard on May 20, 1977.

He will be forever remembered by his mother, Maxine; brother, Tim (Teresa); and two nieces: Katie and Chloe, whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, cousin, Deanna Henson, and aunt, Jude Grammer.

Tom graduated from Normal Community High School in 1996 and attended Heartland Community College. He worked for Don Smith Paint Company since he was sixteen. In his younger years, he loved to attend the Stock Car races and helped on the Jason Feger pit crew. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going on many rides with his friends. Tom enjoyed meeting people and was a great paint matcher. He had a great heart and was always helping people with their home projects.

Tom was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.