MESA, Arizona — Thomas W. Smith, 61, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away July 15, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 5, 1958, in Pekin, to Harold and Alma Smith. He married Gail Miller on April 22, 1995.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; stepdaughters, Dawn (Mark) Lockett and Laura (Alex) Uphoff; four granddaughters, Eleni, Julia, Lilly and Zoe; sisters, Janet Naslund and Cathy (Larry) Bowman; and many nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Lantman, and his parents.

Thomas retired from State Farm after 18 years. He loved playing golf and cooking for his family and friends. Thomas was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Cubs, Bears and the University of Illinois.

A graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Monday at Kaufman Cemetery, 13496 East 2100 North Road, Hudson. The family requests casual dress. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling the arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of America, www.donate.bgca.org.

