Thomas Wayne Gregory
Thomas Wayne Gregory

Thomas Wayne Gregory

RIDGE SPRING, South Carolina — Thomas Wayne Gregory, age 53, of Ridge Spring, SC, formerly of Maroa, IL, died Wednesday February 3, 2021. He was raised in Cerro Gordo, IL, graduated from Cerro Gordo High School, and attended Southern Illinois University. He worked at Continental Carbonic, Airgas, 300 Below and together with his father-in-law owned Gregory's Grille.

Tommy was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed serving those in need with good food, kindness, and good-natured teasing. He volunteered as a foster-parent, at homeless shelters, soup kitchens (especially Good Samaritan) and cooking for church events, and coached little-league and JFL. He was an avid Cowboys, Cubs, and Maroa-Forsyth Trojans fan. He was a proud supporter of locally-owned and black-owned businesses who believed in local solutions to local issues. Wherever he went, he found a circle of friends, shared a word of encouragement and took joy in life's simple pleasures.

He is survived by his beloved wife Chris, and children Jakaelin, Jasmine, Deondre, and Donnie; grandsons: Kaison and Khyree; goddaughter, Cadence; siblings: Sherry (Jamie) and Shawn (Tim); uncle Steve, aunt Brenda and father Donald; nieces: Mazzie, Hannah, and Gracie; nephews: Tyler and Logan; and in-laws: Dana, John, Marcia, John Jr. and Alicia Phillips; as well as many foster and foster-grand children. He was preceded in death by his mother Rita, step-parents Linda and Leon.

Outdoor Memorial Services will be held at Church of the Ridge, Our Savior - Trenton, SC, on Saturday February 13, 2021. Attendees are asked to wear comfortable attire supporting their favorite sports team. An outdoor Memorial Service will be held in Illinois during the week of April 5-11. Interment will be held at Bement Cemetery, Bement, IL at that time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the needs of the family or to a homeless ministry of your choice.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Gregory family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.

