RIDGE SPRING, South Carolina — Thomas Wayne Gregory, age 53, of Ridge Spring, SC, formerly of Maroa, IL, died Wednesday February 3, 2021. He was raised in Cerro Gordo, IL, graduated from Cerro Gordo High School, and attended Southern Illinois University. He worked at Continental Carbonic, Airgas, 300 Below and together with his father-in-law owned Gregory's Grille.

Tommy was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed serving those in need with good food, kindness, and good-natured teasing. He volunteered as a foster-parent, at homeless shelters, soup kitchens (especially Good Samaritan) and cooking for church events, and coached little-league and JFL. He was an avid Cowboys, Cubs, and Maroa-Forsyth Trojans fan. He was a proud supporter of locally-owned and black-owned businesses who believed in local solutions to local issues. Wherever he went, he found a circle of friends, shared a word of encouragement and took joy in life's simple pleasures.