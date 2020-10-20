CARROLLTON, Texas — After fighting a war with Bob, Delilah, and their "Bebe's Kids", Tia decided she needed a rest. At 4:52 p.m., on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Tia Janel Cassell, passed away at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

John L. and Florence Cassell welcomed their second daughter into the world on May 29, 1979 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Tia's two-year cancer war resulted in several wins and losses on both sides. She was a fighter and admired by not only those who knew her, but by those who knew of her, for her strength, courage, and determination. Tia's inner and outer beauty shined through the good, the bad, the successes and the set backs. She continued to work, attend school, educate, encourage, empower, and support others displaying her love and compassion.

During the fight, while attending Strayer University to obtain her Bachelor's Degree for Business Management, Tia was on the Dean's List, and maintained a 3.5 GPA. She had the privilege of meeting Oprah Winfrey at an Oprah Winfrey Women's Convention in Dallas, TX, and announce the starting lineup for the Dallas Mavericks.