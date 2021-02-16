NORMAL — Timothy John Carlson, 50 of Normal passed away at 1:37 PM on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a celebration of Timothy's life at a later date at Grace Church in Normal. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Tim was born on April 21, 1970 in Normal to Charles and Judith Gerken Carlson. He is survived by his mother Judy of Normal; one daughter Casey Carlson of Dekalb; and his two siblings: Kimberly Bradley of Normal and James Carlson of Bloomington; a cousin Randy Raber of Normal. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father, his aunt Beverly Raber, and a cousin Michael Gerken.

Tim was a 1988 graduate of Normal Community High School and later attended Illinois State University where he was an Honor Student. He was also an Illinois Scholar and played Viola in the High School Orchestra as well as being a part of the Drama Club. He was a Black belt in Karate and enjoyed writing music. He loved to play the piano and guitar and sing and was a Karaoke DJ.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church or to Home Sweet Home Ministries.

