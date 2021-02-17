 Skip to main content
Timothy L. McCanless

PEORIA — Timothy L. McCanless, 60, of Peoria passed away at his residence on February 14, 2021.

He was born on April 2, 1960 at Bloomington, IL a son of Phillip and Betty Jean Kent McCanless.

Surviving are his two brothers: Kent McCanless of Eureka and Chris McCanless of Martindale, IN; sister Brenda Stirling of Boulder, CO; and nephew, Morgan Stirling.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites will be accorded and private services will be at a later date.

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is assisting his family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.

