Timothy "Tim" B. Lehman

BLOOMINGTON - "Tim" Timothy B. Lehman, 47 of Bloomington passed away Thursday October 29, 2020 at 1:15 PM at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.

There will be a funeral for Tim on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grace Church in Normal, Illinois. Pastor Len Thebarge will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Tim was born on August 11, 1973 in Normal to Merlin and Charlotte Gimbel Lehman. They survive. He is also survived by one sister, Rebecca (Bobby) Scott of Bloomington; two nephews: Ethan and TJ and one niece, Allie. His grandparents preceded him in death.

Tim attended Metcalf, Fairchild Hall, Hammitt, and Colene Hoose schools and the Heartspring School in Wichita, Kansas. He resided for many years at the Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon, Illinois. Tim endured the many challenges in his life with courage, perseverance, smiles and laughter.

Tim especially loved his family, his church and his long-time friends. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church, 1311 W. Hovey, Normal, Illinois 61761. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com