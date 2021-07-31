BLOOMINGTON — Timothy "Tim" Lloyd Smith, 47, of Bloomington passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Normal, Illinois November 8, 1973 to Peg Jones Smith. His mother preceded him in death. He is survived by his aunt and uncle, Terry (Deb) Giannoni of Lexington, IL; his good friend and neighbor, Greg Heite. He is also survived by two brothers: Randall Smith of Texas and Michael Kessler of Illinois.

Tim was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for nearly twenty years. Prior to that he worked as a chef at many Bloomington – Normal restaurants. He enjoyed cooking and playing his guitar and was a lover of his cats. Tim was great at making people laugh.

Memorial contributions may be made to McLean County Humane Society or to a animal shelter of your choice.

