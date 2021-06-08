 Skip to main content
Tina Darlene (Duniphan) Heil

PONTIAC — Tina Darlene (Duniphan) Heil, age 51, of Pontiac, Illinois, passed away May 31, 2021. She entered life June 17, 1969, in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of Lowell and Dianna (Jones) Duniphan. She was married to the love of her life, John Heil on April 24,1987.

A celebration of Tina's life will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Bloomington, Illinois. Memorial contributions can be made to the Truth Tabernacle of Pontiac.

