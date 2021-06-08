Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

PONTIAC — Tina Darlene (Duniphan) Heil, age 51, of Pontiac, Illinois, passed away May 31, 2021. She entered life June 17, 1969, in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of Lowell and Dianna (Jones) Duniphan. She was married to the love of her life, John Heil on April 24,1987.