BLOOMINGTON — Todd J. Graham, 71, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Bloomington. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook with Dan Jassaman officiating. Military rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to Timber Pointe Outdoor Center, 20 Timber Pointe Lane, Hudson, IL 61748. The family is planning a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date.
Todd was born November 13, 1949, in Bloomington, a son of Charles and Clara (Lukenbill) Graham. He married Pamela J. Roth November 25, 1972, in Farmer City. She survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are his children: Jeff Graham (Colleen), Bloomington, and Amy Jennings (Thomas), Bloomington; four grandchildren: Olivia and Charlie Graham and Lydia and Anna Jennings; sister, Cindy Wagoner (Larry), Colfax; sister, Lori Cope (Trent), Sibley; uncle, Felix Lukenbill (Marcia), Albany, NY; several cousins; in-laws; nieces and nephews who held a special place in Todd's heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Gilbert Graham.
After graduating high school, Todd enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS America during the Vietnam War.
Todd later began his career with his family excavation business, Charles S. Graham & Sons Excavating. He carried on with the family business as Owner/Operator of Todd Graham Excavating until his retirement in 2017. He took great pride in the numerous projects he worked on throughout his career and thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of those in his industry.
Upon his retirement, Todd's work with Bloomington Township provided him great enjoyment. His fellow workers quickly became known by Todd as his "work family."
Todd's love of the outdoors included hunting in his earlier years as well as a lifelong love of fishing with family and friends. Outings to the old-time camp, Georgia Boys, in Florida, provided endless stories. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and cherished time spent with his family at the stadium. Todd and Pam enjoyed vacation adventures with close friends. Their final vacation, an Alaska trip, proved to be a favorite for them both.
Todd was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His infectious smile and happy-go-lucky nature will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank Carle BroMenn Medical Center, especially the Comfort Care unit for their compassionate care for Todd.