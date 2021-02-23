Todd J. Graham

Todd later began his career with his family excavation business, Charles S. Graham & Sons Excavating. He carried on with the family business as Owner/Operator of Todd Graham Excavating until his retirement in 2017. He took great pride in the numerous projects he worked on throughout his career and thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of those in his industry.

Upon his retirement, Todd's work with Bloomington Township provided him great enjoyment. His fellow workers quickly became known by Todd as his "work family."

Todd's love of the outdoors included hunting in his earlier years as well as a lifelong love of fishing with family and friends. Outings to the old-time camp, Georgia Boys, in Florida, provided endless stories. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and cherished time spent with his family at the stadium. Todd and Pam enjoyed vacation adventures with close friends. Their final vacation, an Alaska trip, proved to be a favorite for them both.

Todd was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His infectious smile and happy-go-lucky nature will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Carle BroMenn Medical Center, especially the Comfort Care unit for their compassionate care for Todd.