Tom Martin

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas R. Martin, 71, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

He was born June 17, 1949, in Peoria, to Raymond V. and Marie Rassi Martin. He married Jessica R. “Jay” Randolph on June 15, 1968, in Morton. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Brad (Kara) Martin, Bloomington; and Lisa Kneip, Mackinaw; eight grandchildren; one brother, Dean Martin; two sisters, Janice (Marshall) Heinold and Kathleen (Morrie) Zimmerman; and one brother-in-law, TC Randolph.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Eunice Martin.

An Army veteran, Tom proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.

Tom grew up and worked at the family furniture store, Martin Furniture Co. in East Peoria for many years. He was the founder and co-owner of Martin's Home Furniture in Bloomington in 1995, and enjoyed working and serving the customers surrounding the Bloomington-Normal area.

He was a member of the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church, where he had served in various capacities over the years. He and his wife Jay enjoyed traveling.