Tony Daniels

NORMAL — Tony L. Daniels, 77 of Normal, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be at a later date at Grace Church, Normal. Cremation rites will be accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church of Normal, 1311 W. Hovey, Normal, IL 61761.
Tony was born April 4, 1942, in Springfield, the youngest of 12 children of Jerome and Dorothy Daniels. He married, 30 years ago, the love of his life, Sharon Crutchfield on Feb. 2, 1990, in Springfield. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Tricia (Paul) Gudgel, Kimberly Blotcky, Jeff Ashworth and Michael Ashworth; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters.
In 1960 he joined the United States Marine Corps and studied intelligence and languages. He traveled to California, Japan and Vietnam where he practiced the fascinating Vietnamese dialect that he later taught at Quantico. After 10 years of service, in 1970 he received an honorable discharge.
In 1977 Tony was sworn in as a Normal police officer, the career of his dreams. Throughout his NPD career he served as lieutenant in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division. Throughout his law enforcement career of 20 years his main goal was to work for justice.
Tony's interests included golf, yard work, and he was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and loved the Duke, John Wayne.
1976 brought Tony a mountain top experience when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
Tony will always and forever be loved by his beloved wife, family and his precious little dog JazzZ.
Semper Fi.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.
