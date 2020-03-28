Tony Daniels

NORMAL — Tony L. Daniels, 77 of Normal, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

A celebration of life will be at a later date at Grace Church, Normal. Cremation rites will be accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church of Normal, 1311 W. Hovey, Normal, IL 61761.

Tony was born April 4, 1942, in Springfield, the youngest of 12 children of Jerome and Dorothy Daniels. He married, 30 years ago, the love of his life, Sharon Crutchfield on Feb. 2, 1990, in Springfield. She survives.

Also surviving are four children, Tricia (Paul) Gudgel, Kimberly Blotcky, Jeff Ashworth and Michael Ashworth; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In 1960 he joined the United States Marine Corps and studied intelligence and languages. He traveled to California, Japan and Vietnam where he practiced the fascinating Vietnamese dialect that he later taught at Quantico. After 10 years of service, in 1970 he received an honorable discharge.