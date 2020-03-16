Tony Higgins

NORMAL — Tony William Higgins, 58, Normal, formerly of Chenoa, died at 5:55 p.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) at his residence, Normal.

His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery, Chenoa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. The family suggests memorials be given to the charity of the donor's choice.

Tony was born July 8, 1961, in Bloomington, the son of William “Bill” Patrick and Judith Ann Yeagle Higgins.

Survivors include his mother, Judy Higgins, Swansea; his girlfriend, Myra Meyer, Hudson; one sister, Debbie (David) Baumann, Belleville; one brother, Mike (Melinda) Higgins, Chenoa; two nieces, Kelsi and Alyssa Higgins; two nephews, Chazz and Ian Baumann.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Tony was a 1979 graduate of Chenoa High School. He was employed at Eaton Corporation, Lincoln. Tony enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

