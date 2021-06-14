NORMAL — Tony L. Daniels, 77 of Normal, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Grace Church, Normal. The Rev. Len Thebarge will officiate. Cremations rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 10:00–11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Inurnment will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church of Normal, 1311 W. Hovey, Normal, IL 61761.

Tony was born April 4, 1942 in Springfield, IL, the youngest of 12 children of Jerome and Dorothy Daniels. He married, 30 years ago, the love of his life, Sharon Crutchfiled on February 2, 1990 in Springfield, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are four children: Tricia (Paul) Gudgel, Kimberly Blotcky, Jeff Ashworth and Michael Ashworth; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers and sisters.

In 1960 he joined the United States Marine Corps and studied intelligence and languages. He traveled to California, Japan and Vietnam where he practiced the fascinating Vietnamese dialect that he later taught at Quantico. After 10 years of service, in 1970 he received an honorable discharge.

In 1977 Tony was sworn in as a Normal Police Officer, the career of his dreams. Throughout his NPD career he served as Lieutenant in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division. Throughout his law enforcement career of 20 years his main goal was to work for justice.

Tony's interests included golf, yard work, huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and loved the Duke, John Wayne.

1976 brought Tony a mountain top experience when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Tony will always and forever be loved by his beloved wife, family and his precious little dog JazzZ. Semper Fi.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.