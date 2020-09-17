× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Tonya Sue Rohrs, 47 of Normal passed away at 6:56 PM Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a visitation for Tonya from 1-3 PM Sunday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Tonya was born June 11, 1973 in Pekin. She married Robert “Todd” Rohrs August 1, 2015 at Clinton Lake. He survives. She is also survived by three sons Jake Sherlock of Norfolk, VA, Devin and Kaleb Rohrs of Pekin and her mother and father in law Rebecca Rohrs of Pekin and Rob Rohrs of San Jose.

Tonya was a free spirit and nature lover, animal lover and artist. She loved outdoor activities like camping, boating, and fishing. She was the sweetest person you ever knew and was one of a kind.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Scovill Zoo in Decatur, Illinois Department of Wildlife or to Tazewell Animal Protection Society. The family asks that you please not send any floral arrangements with roses.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.