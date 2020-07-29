Trace C. Peifer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWANDA — Trace Charles Peifer, 27, of Towanda, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Monday (July 27, 2020) at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded, with a celebration of life held at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Trace was born Oct. 23, 1992, in Bloomington, the son of Arthur and Jennifer Eaton Peifer.

He is survived by his parents, Arthur and Jennifer Peifer; his brother, Logan Peifer; and his grandfather, Charles Peifer; his aunts and uncles, Kayleen Peifer and Troy Dambold, Gridley; David and Daria Eaton, Naperville; Becky and John Pease, Rosman, North Carolina; Anne and Terry Kiper, Manchester, Connecticut; Cindy and Johnnie Larsen, Norway; and Tim and Cindy Eaton, Seibring, Florida.

Trace was preceded in death by his grandparents, Judy Peifer and Dr. Robert and Charlotte Eaton.

Trace was a kind person with a big heart who spent many days on Lake Bloomington with his family and friends. He had a passion for music, could play multiple instruments and was a professional DJ for weddings. Cooking, hunting, stand-up comedy, and collecting comic books were some of his favorite hobbies. Skilled in electronics, he was always ready to help others and excelled at playing Xbox with friends.