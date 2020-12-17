BLOOMINGTON — Tracy Ann Jennings, 56, passed away on December 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Kankakee, IL, on October 30, 1964.

She graduated from Illinois State University and worked as a Business Analyst at State Farm for 26 years. She cared about her co-workers and celebrated their successes. She was devoted to family and cherished her many friendships. They will remember her kind and beautiful spirit. She was sweet, sassy, smart and fun all rolled into one. Her passion for life was unstoppable. She had the ability to find happiness in her daily activities and especially loved the Christmas season. Her cancer diagnosis came out of nowhere. She fought with grace and remarkable courage.

She planted a garden along with many flowers every year to watch things grow and enjoyed sharing the food and eating healthy. She loved sharing her knowledge of many things and was always willing to help people learn and grow. She volunteered for many causes over the years and was actively involved with Macy's activities.