FLORISSANT, Missouri — Tracy L. Cufaude passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Gloria A. Cufaude (nee Menke); dear brother-in-law of James Williams and the late Richard D. DeBolt; dearest uncle of Katrina Sutton, Jamie Wheeler and Richard DeBolt; dear great-uncle of Ryan Wheeler, Jessica Wheeler, Mackenzie Hoss and Olivia Hanson; great-great-uncle of Egan Hoss; loving son of the late Kathryn E. "Kate" and Kenneth Cufaude; brother of the late Nancy DeBolt, Susan Williams and Carl R. Cufaude.