FLORISSANT, Missouri — Tracy L. Cufaude passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Gloria A. Cufaude (nee Menke); dear brother-in-law of James Williams and the late Richard D. DeBolt; dearest uncle of Katrina Sutton, Jamie Wheeler and Richard DeBolt; dear great-uncle of Ryan Wheeler, Jessica Wheeler, Mackenzie Hoss and Olivia Hanson; great-great-uncle of Egan Hoss; loving son of the late Kathryn E. "Kate" and Kenneth Cufaude; brother of the late Nancy DeBolt, Susan Williams and Carl R. Cufaude.
Services will begin on Friday, January 29, 9:15 AM at Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Missouri then proceed to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church for 10:00 AM Mass. Military honors will follow the Mass at church.
Visitation Thursday, January 28, 2021, 4:00-8:00 PM.