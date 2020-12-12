BLOOMINGTON - Treva G. Theobald, 86 of Bloomington passed away at Carriage Crossings of Bloomington on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

There will be a private graveside service for Treva on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville. Pastor Joel Labertew will officiate. There will be a visitation from 1:00-2:00 PM Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Treva was born to James and Thyra Bair Houk on December 2, 1934 in Arrowsmith, IL. She married Lawrence "Larry" Theobald on February 5, 1954 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2020. She is also preceded in death by two daughters, three brothers and two sisters. Treva is survived by three children: Valerie (Roger) Demry of Bloomington, Janice Perry of Richmond, TX, and Ron (Cindy) Theobald of Normal; nine grandchildren: Brian (Jen) Davis, Jennifer (Pete) Stroyan, Tim (Lexi) Davis, Dustin Perry, Christa (Brendon) Hall, Bethany Theobald, Aaron (Mindy) Theobald, Simone Epps, Megan Epps; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Treva worked seventeen years for State Farm Insurance Company in Bloomington in accounting. She retired in 1990. She attended West Twin Grove Church. Treva and her husband Larry were avid card players.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

