BLOOMINGTON - Troy R. Hutchinson, 77, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or VFW Post 454 in Bloomington.

Troy was born November 1, 1943 in Tangipahoa, Louisiana, the son of Cecil Ray and Rosa Lee Mosley Hutchison. He married Tari Lynn Estes on July 17, 1982 in Florida. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2019.

He is survived by his children: Leigh Gail (Burton) Grusy of Bloomington, Sarah (Cory) Knepper of Fort Bragg, NC, Joseph (Ashley Collins) Hutchinson of Bloomington, Revalyn (Brandon Beck) Hutchinson of Stone Mountain, GA; grandchildren: Owen Hutchinson, Todd Knepper, and Isaiah Grusy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Troy proudly served in the United States Air Force. He retired from State Farm after being employed there for many years. He enjoyed playing pool with the State Farm pool league and was a hell of a poker player. Troy adored his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

