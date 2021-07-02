 Skip to main content
Ty Denney

BLOOMINGTON — A celebration of Life for Ty Denney will be celebrated at Cadillac Jacks from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021.

He passed away on Father's Day, June 20, 2021. He was born January 3, 1964 in Bloomington, IL, to James and Margret Denney.

He is survived by his mother, Margret Hebel; stepmother, Clara Louise; daughter, Sydney (Phoenix); son, Jaxon (Bloomington); sister, Candy Snow-Brogoitti; stepsisters: Suzzi Virgil and Sandy Wilkins; and sister-in-law, Sandy Snow-Harmon.

A special thanks to BroMenn Hospital Staff for love and care during his remaining days.

