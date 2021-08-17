LEXINGTON — Tyler A. Snodgrass, 37, of Lexington, IL died at 6:27 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lexington, with Rev. Kyle Ronchetto officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to his daughter Maria's Education fund c/o of Heartland Bank, Lexington. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL is assisting the family with services.

Tyler was born December 30, 1983, in Normal, IL, the son of Todd and Stephanie (Siron) Snodgrass. They survive along with his daughter Maria at home; one brother Ben (Stephanie) Snodgrass, all of Lexington; one niece Elena; his grandparents Doris Siron and John and Joan Anderson, all of Lexington; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Richard "Dick" Siron.

Tyler was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lexington. He worked at Ferrero Candy Company in Bloomington. He was a "Trekie" and loved Star Wars. He enjoyed bow hunting and liked hockey and was a Detroit Red Wing Fan. Tyler loved hanging out with his friends and enjoyed watching his favorite movies. Tyler was also a military history buff.