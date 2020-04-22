× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

DOWNS — Tyler Jon Graf, 31, of Downs, passed away Saturday (April 18, 2020) in Downs.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy. Graveside service will follow at 4:30 p.m. in Frankeberger Cemetery, Ellsworth. Memorial donations may be made to Downs Citizens in Action or Downs Fire Protection District. The family requests casual attire.

Tyler was born Jan. 14, 1989, in Bloomington.

He is survived by mother, Patricia Hanafin Graf, Ellsworth; father, Paul Graf, Shirley; brothers, Alex (Candice Dodson) Graf, Ellsworth, and Austin Graf, Shirley; sister, Megan Graf, Bloomington; maternal grandmother, Betty Hanafin, Clinton; and paternal grandmother, Fran Graf, Bloomington; many, many friends who were all family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, aunt, two uncles; brother, Greg Graf; and special cousin, Josh Hanafin.

Tyler from the age of 16 worked at WINKS towing where he was very proud of his work there. He enjoyed working on cars and competed in local demo derbys. When the sun was out you could always find Tyler riding his Harley.

Tyler was a loving son, brother, grandson, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.

For visitation and the graveside service, it is a requirement that a mask be worn. The funeral home asks that during visitation people be patient and stay in their vehicle. They will escort groups of 10 into the building for a final goodbye.

To plant a tree in memory of Tyler Graf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.