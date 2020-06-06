Valerie J. Sprinker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Valerie Sprinker passed away peacefully at 2:35 p.m. Sunday (May 31, 2020) in her Bloomington residence surrounded by family.

Her private graveside service is being coordinated by East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Valerie's name to the Community Cancer Center or Marcfirst.

Valerie was born Jan. 31, 1929, in Elgin, to Edward and Martha Lohbauer. She married Jack Sprinker, July 9, 1949, in Elgin. She had three brothers, Ken Lohbauer, John Lohbauer and Roger Lohbauer (deceased). She had one sister, Phyllis Hulke (deceased).

She is survived by her three daughters, Jane (Paul) Hoerdemann, Mary (Paul) O'Brian, Susan (David) Vance; her daughter-in-law, Modhumita Roy; and eight grandchildren, Stacy (Tory) Kinder, Jackie (Jamie) Toungett, Rachel (John) Herman, Sarah Ryburn, Kenny (Emily) Vance, Christopher (Norma) Hoerdemann, Ellynne (Jack) Zeiger and Carter Vance. She had 17 great-grandchildren. Valerie is also survived by two brothers, Ken Lohbauer and John Lohbauer, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her sons, Michael Sprinker, Barry Sprinker.