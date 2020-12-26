RIO RANCHO, New Mexico — Vanessa Lillie Arteman, 106, of Avamere at Rio Rancho, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, formerly of rural Heyworth and Bloomington, IL, passed away at 8:14 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence.
Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Vanessa was born February 21, 1914 in Union City, KY, daughter of Marvin J. and Lillie L. Buzard Kirby. She married Roy Benjamin Arteman on November 7, 1933 in Wenatchee, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two daughters, Shirley (Melvin) Bray and Margie (Larry) Breese; two grandchildren, Sherry (Scott) Lewis and Greg Breese; one sister and four brothers.
Survivors include one son, Robert (Carol) Arteman; six grandchildren: Debbie (Robert) Benjamin, Rodney (Chris) Bray, Lisa (Tom) Runge, Todd (Julie) Breese, Gina (Donnie) Gaines and Douglas Arteman; 13 great-grandchildren, Sarah (Chad) Reinhart, Michael (Jayme) Benjamin, Mason Bray, Zachariah Bray, Kendall Bray, Brian (Renee) Runge, Bradley (Samantha) Runge, Dustin Runge, Taylor (Brady) Boitnott, Jayci (Jay Lemons) Breese, Tucker Breese, Zachary (Tayler) Gaines and Morgan (Sam) Asmus and 10 great-great grandchildren, Caleb Reinhart, Carson Reinhart, Mila Runge, Blake Benjamin, Brody Benjamin, Adaliah Gaines, Jaci Gaines, Barrett Boitnott, Harley Hodel and Rachael Hodel.
Vanessa farmed with her husband until his death in 1974. She remained on their Heyworth farm until 1991 when she moved to Bloomington. In 2010, she moved to Rio Rancho, NM. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Rio Rancho.
Vanessa, known by "Ness" by her husband and close friends, was a loving wife and mother who never tired of preparing countless Sunday dinners for her entire family. She was an avid collector of family photos and newspaper clippings of local events that spanned several decades and filled many albums. She enjoyed country and gospel music. In her youth, she was a guitar player and vocalist with the local Kirby family music group.