Vanessa Lillie Arteman

Vanessa farmed with her husband until his death in 1974. She remained on their Heyworth farm until 1991 when she moved to Bloomington. In 2010, she moved to Rio Rancho, NM. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Rio Rancho.

Vanessa, known by "Ness" by her husband and close friends, was a loving wife and mother who never tired of preparing countless Sunday dinners for her entire family. She was an avid collector of family photos and newspaper clippings of local events that spanned several decades and filled many albums. She enjoyed country and gospel music. In her youth, she was a guitar player and vocalist with the local Kirby family music group.