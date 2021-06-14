PEORIA — Vauna C. Smith, 87, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 8:44 a.m. at OSF Hospital after suffering a stroke.

Her services will be held on Thursday, June 17,, 2021 at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, Illinois. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following with Rev. Garry Gromley officiating. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery, Lexington.

Vauna was born May 17, 1934, to Lettie Henline and Leo James May, in Chenoa, IL. She married Don R. Smith on October 3, 1954. Don passed away on August 29, 1995. Vauna was currently living in Liberty Village Estates in Peoria, IL.

Vauna is survived by her five children: Don Douglas (Joan) Smith, Johnstown, CO; Regina (Jeff) Broughton, Columbia, TN, Stephanie (Mike) Wiesehan, Peoria, IL, Timothy Smith, Dallas, GA and Amanda (Edward) Herlein, Elkhorn, NE; also surviving are 12 grandchildren: Tanisha (Jeff) Herder, Clayton Frye, Pamela Smith, Gregory (Anne) Broughton, Jillian (Jeff) Green, Robert (Nikki) Broughton, Benjamin Wiesehan, Sydney Wiesehan, Timothy (Rita) Smith, Nikki Smith, Katelyn (Brandon) Cheek and Jared (Mandi) Herlein; and 22 great grand-children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her sisters: Vivian Powell and Verneil Leake, one granddaughter, and one great grandson.

Vauna attended Chenoa Community Schools. Her first job was at her father's Kroger store in Chenoa. She then went on to work at Bank of Chenoa for 31 years. She continued her banking career at Commerce Bank as an Assistant Trust Officer until the age of 74. She enjoyed working at the Lexington Ace Hardware store for five years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lexington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association.