NORMAL — Velma J. Kerber, 73, of Normal, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her home. Her family takes great comfort in the knowledge that she is reunited with the love of her life.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Integrity Counseling or the Alzheimer's Association.

She was born June 1, 1948 in Bloomington, a daughter of Russell and Maurine Grimes Cox. She married William F. Kerber on April 2, 1971 in Colfax and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017.

Surviving are four children: Teresa R. (Gary Biddle) Mann, Toni M. (Ed) Kerber-Dellow, Tamara L. (Paul) Schulz and A.J. (Jennifer) Kerber; ten grandchildren: Timothy and Jennifer Mann, Nicki Dellow, Jacki Strain, Jay Hobson, Allison Schulz, Tiffany Casas, Kelsey Miller, and Morgan and Emma Kerber; 13 great-grandchildren; and five siblings: Barbara (Ben) Givens, Susan (Gary) Weber, Alice (Larry) Milton, Roger Cox and Dale Cox.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Rollin Cox; a sister, Janet Cox; and a granddaughter, Brandi Kerber Dellow.

Velma worked for Eureka Williams and retired from Growmark. She enjoyed racing, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.

