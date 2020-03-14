ELLIOTT — Velma Louise (List) Craig, age 90, of Elliott, died on Friday (March 13, 2020) at Cedarhurst of Collinsville.

Louise was born Oct. 23, 1929 in Guthrie. She was the daughter of the late William Elmer and Letha Faye (Bane) List. She grew up and attended school in Leroy, graduating from Empire Township High School in 1947. Her first job was at State Farm Insurance. After cooking at several restaurants, she was the owner of the Farm Cafe in Gibson City. She retired from the University of Illinois after 40 years of service in the accounting department. She joked that she was the only person who had to take off work to attend her 60th high school reunion.

Her interests included being a lifelong Illini, St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan. She enjoyed attending estate auctions in the area while socializing with other members of the community. She was a hardworking and a dedicated mother to her six children. She often told her kids how much she disliked television, yet she enjoyed the game show Jeopardy. She impressed the staff at Cedarhurst right to the end with her knowledge of trivia. She was also noted for her wit and sense of humor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stanley List; sister, Jean Hudson; son, Steven William Craig; daughter, Cheryl Ann Craig and long-time companion, Jimmie E. Hudson.