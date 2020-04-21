× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

MINONK — Velma L. Matter, 95, of Minonk, passed away at 8:39 a.m. Monday (April 20, 2020) at her residence.

Velma was born July 15, 1924, in Pontiac, to Delbert and Nicie Hamilton Alltop. She married Carl E. Matter on Sept. 16, 1951, in Minonk. He passed away on Aug. 5, 2001.

Survivors include one daughter, Peggy (Lynn) Barth, El Paso; one son, Terry (Laurel) Matter, Minonk; four grandchildren, Randy (Mandy) Barth, El Paso; Julie Walters, Minonk; Corey (Liz) Matter, Minonk; and Brandon Matter, Minonk; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters and seven brothers.

Velma was a homemaker and farmed with her husband for 31 years. She was a member of Redeemer Community Church, Minonk; the American Legion Auxiliary; and the Woodford County Farm Bureau. She enjoyed playing piano at nursing homes for the past six years.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be Thursday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk. Pastor Eric Johnson will officiate. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Minonk Ambulance or Fire Department, or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Velma Matter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.